IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 107,741 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENLC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

