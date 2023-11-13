IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSG opened at $20.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

