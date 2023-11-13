IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 943.6% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $44.19 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.