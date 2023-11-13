IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Free Report) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWRE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Shares of EWRE stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

