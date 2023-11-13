IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,894,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 772.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

