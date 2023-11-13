Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Ingevity worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $2,094,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ingevity by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Ingevity’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities cut shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

