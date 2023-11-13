Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$453,645.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.95, for a total transaction of C$453,645.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$89.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$93.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

