Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $62.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.53.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.