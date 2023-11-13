Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLW. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PLW opened at $27.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $31.11.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

