Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

