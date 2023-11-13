Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 616,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 480,090 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 162,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,200,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $32.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $164.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

