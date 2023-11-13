JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $25.76 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

