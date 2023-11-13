Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Jumia Technologies worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 852.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

