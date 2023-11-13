Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRNT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $803.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.81. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $31.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 971.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 876,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 794,492 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 264,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 816,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

