Lifeworks Advisors LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.56 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average of $128.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

