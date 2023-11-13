Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.90.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $86.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.01. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 2.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

