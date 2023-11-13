LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $45.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.
RAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 626,372 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 510,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 440,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
