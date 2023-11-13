Lmcg Investments LLC Has $49.71 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.