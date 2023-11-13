LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.16% of United States Commodity Index Fund worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USCI. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USCI opened at $57.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $175.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $61.07.

About United States Commodity Index Fund

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

