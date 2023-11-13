LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,359 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,022,000 after acquiring an additional 663,904 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in América Móvil by 591.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 650,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,920,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.