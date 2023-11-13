LPL Financial LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vista Energy worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 40,275.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

VIST stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIST shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

