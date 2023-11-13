LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 971,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,910,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,341,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 653,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.
Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ NTLA opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $57.49.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
