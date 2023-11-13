LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 19.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

