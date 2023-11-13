LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,017 Shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.83% of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 583.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Price Performance

PBS stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

