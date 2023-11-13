LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,374 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in XPO by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

XPO Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

