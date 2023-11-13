Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given “Neutral” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $81.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 384,735 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120,985 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

