Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT Lowered to $2.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVLU. Robert W. Baird cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC now owns 3,770,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

