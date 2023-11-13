Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $49.50 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LITE. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.64.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

