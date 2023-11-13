Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $55.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.64.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

