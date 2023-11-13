MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $340.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.84. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MaxCyte by 139.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MaxCyte by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

