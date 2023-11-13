Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

