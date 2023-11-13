Model N (NYSE:MODN) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $823.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.76. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $43.18.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $158,469.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,934.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,934.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,851 shares of company stock worth $722,491 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Model N by 12.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

