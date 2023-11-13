Morgan Stanley Raises LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $40.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RAMP. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NYSE RAMP opened at $33.65 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 626,372 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $17,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 510,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 440,300 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

