Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $79,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,622,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,320,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,454,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORN stock opened at $266.14 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $266.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.30 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.39, for a total transaction of $49,143.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,792,542.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,496 shares of company stock worth $26,004,257. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

