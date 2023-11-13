National Bankshares Raises Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $60.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCBO. Morgan Stanley raised Docebo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.71.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DCBO

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.