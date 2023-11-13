National Bankshares Raises RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $73.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James raised RB Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut RB Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.57.

Get RB Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RBA

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. RB Global has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,825 shares of company stock valued at $349,114 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in RB Global by 203.8% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at about $197,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 241.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in RB Global during the second quarter valued at about $124,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.