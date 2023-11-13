NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NCR stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

