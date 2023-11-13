Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21,332 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Shares of AMZN opened at $143.56 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.39.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

