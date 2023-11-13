Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,970 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after buying an additional 1,220,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,603,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after buying an additional 2,684,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Needham & Company LLC lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

