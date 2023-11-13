Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Photronics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 406,071 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 398,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 366,875 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Photronics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

