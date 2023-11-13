Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 573.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 152,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $710.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.23. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -22.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

