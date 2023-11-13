Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.