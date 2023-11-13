ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Holdings Cut by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

