PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 9.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
