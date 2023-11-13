Raymond James Cuts WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $8.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered WideOpenWest from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered WideOpenWest from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest Stock Down 10.0 %

WideOpenWest stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

In related news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,065.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,360. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 650.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 78,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

(Get Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.