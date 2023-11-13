Raymond James Trims MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price to $23.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MCFT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 132,146 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,001,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,171,140.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

