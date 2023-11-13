RB Global (NYSE:RBA) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Scotiabank

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.57.

RB Global Stock Down 10.3 %

RBA stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RB Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,825 shares of company stock valued at $349,114. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in RB Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in RB Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in RB Global by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,924,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

