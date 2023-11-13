Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $56,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Shares of RF opened at $15.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

