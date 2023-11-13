Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

QSR stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

