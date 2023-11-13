Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $56.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Corteva stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Corteva by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

